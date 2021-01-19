MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 61.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 20.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 414,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,812,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.