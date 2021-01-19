MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.18. 324,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average is $137.52.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

