MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,726 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,651,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 416,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.17. 30,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

