Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in December

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 188,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 126,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.