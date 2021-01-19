Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $222.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $190.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $191.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 348,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.