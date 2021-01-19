Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $222.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.
Shares of LLY stock opened at $190.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $191.78.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 348,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.