Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $16.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00431865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,384,556,189 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

