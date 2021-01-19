Morgan Stanley Acquires 11,054 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 225.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 566.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $368,236. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $517.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

