Morgan Stanley Boosts Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target to $32.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

