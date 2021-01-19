Morgan Stanley Boosts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $155.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.25.

Primerica stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.44. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

