Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 85,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.10. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $139.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

