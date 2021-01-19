Morgan Stanley Has $777,000 Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

