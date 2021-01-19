Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 182.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVM opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $567.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

