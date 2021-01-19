Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KW opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

