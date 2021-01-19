Morgan Stanley (MS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MS opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.