Morgan Stanley Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $56.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. 39,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 228,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

