Morgan Stanley Sells 2,063,316 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of LAC opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

