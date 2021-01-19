Morgan Stanley Sells 946 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.