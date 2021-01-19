Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

