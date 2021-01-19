National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

