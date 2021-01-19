National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 824,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 343,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 511,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.