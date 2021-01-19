Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

