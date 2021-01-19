Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.11.
A number of analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NBIX opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
