NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NEP stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.
NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
