NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

