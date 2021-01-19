Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFBK. DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $702.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

