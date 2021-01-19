NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after buying an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $321.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $529.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

