Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,581. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $338,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

