Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OAS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.58.
Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 109,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.87.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.
