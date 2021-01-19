Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OAS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 109,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 3,065,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 563.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 771,509 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

