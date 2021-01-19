OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded OC Oerlikon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $$10.40 during trading on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

