Oppenheimer Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.46.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $497.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.01. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

