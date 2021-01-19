ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ ORIC traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,274. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 329,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

