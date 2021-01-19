Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 35,000 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$44.91 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

