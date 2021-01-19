Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.91 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

