Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOVKY. VTB Capital cut Pao Novatek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Renaissance Capital cut Pao Novatek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Pao Novatek alerts:

Shares of NOVKY traded down $7.82 on Friday, hitting $190.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.51. Pao Novatek has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.71.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.