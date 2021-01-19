Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.17

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 239564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.71 million and a PE ratio of -27.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) Company Profile (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

