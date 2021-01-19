Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Partners Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of PGPHF traded up $10.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,194.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,014.22. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $535.00 and a 12 month high of $1,240.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.