Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Update

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 597,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PTOTF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Patriot One Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Patriot One Technologies from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

