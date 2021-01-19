PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $300.00 at Moffett Nathanson

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Moffett Nathanson from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.61.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.05. 277,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,709. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.