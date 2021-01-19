Pelham Capital Ltd. Makes New $128.21 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 286,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,214,000. RH accounts for approximately 8.5% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,396,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RH by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

NYSE RH traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,539. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $524.02. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

