Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) vs. Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Critical Contrast

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Point Energy and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 4 6 0 2.60 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.22, indicating a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.62 -$778.70 million $0.54 5.41 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Pengrowth Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -166.19% 4.03% 1.85% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.