Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 388,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

