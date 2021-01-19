People’s United Financial (PBCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect People’s United Financial to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect People’s United Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

