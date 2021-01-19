Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $25.52 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,557 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $25,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,722,000 after buying an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,482,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 978,486 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 736,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 234,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 74,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

