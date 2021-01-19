PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. PetMed Express’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PETS traded down $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

