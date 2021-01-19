Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,727.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,837,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,755,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,538,000 after acquiring an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 502,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

