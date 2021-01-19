Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

