Piper Sandler Increases Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target to $23.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of XENT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,070. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $795.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

