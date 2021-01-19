Piper Sandler Weighs in on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of HALO opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 296.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,244 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,803 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,913,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

