Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Position Boosted by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 1,472,512 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

PLUG traded up $6.82 on Tuesday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,631,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.