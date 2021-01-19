Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 316,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Predictive Oncology stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. 2,637,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

