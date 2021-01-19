Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE PVG traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 291,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.