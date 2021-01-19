Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of PRGS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,251. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

